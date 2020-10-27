The project will feature 50 N155/4.X turbines of the company's Delta4000 series

The turbines are expected to be installed in 2021.(Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

The Nordex Group has won a turbine supply order for a 240MW wind farm in Texas, USA for a undisclosed project and client.

The project will feature 50 N155/4.X turbines of the Delta4000 series. The turbines will operate with a rated power of 4.8 MW per wind turbine. The turbines are expected to be installed in 2021.

The turbines, with a 155m rotor diameter, are said to ideally suited to the site conditions of the project, allowing the customer to achieve a low cost of energy.

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa said: “We are pleased to once again deliver Delta4000 turbines to the USA. The wind farm will be the 10th Nordex Group project in South Texas. This brings our installed volume in this region to almost 1.9 gigawatts.”

Nordex’s N155/4.X turbine is said to be suitable for medium wind speed regions

The turbine N155/4.X from the Delta4000 series is claimed to suitable for lower turbulence and medium wind speed regions. In addition, the turbines are suited for sites that are not subject to strict regulatory requirements for sound emissions.

Recently, Nordex received an order for the delivery of thirteen N133/4.8 turbines for a 62MW wind farm in the UK. The order also includes a 15-year service contract for the turbines linked to production-based availability.

The wind farm is planned to be built in a former coal mining region in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Nordex has installed more than 29GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets. Currently it employs nearly 7,900 people.

It has joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the US, India, Argentina and Mexico.