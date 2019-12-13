Nordex agrees to supply turbines and provide premium services for a period of 15 years for the 86MW Alena wind farm in Chile

Image: Nordex wins turbine supply contract in Chile. Photo: Courtesy of Nordex SE.

German turbine-maker Nordex has received an order from Mainstream Renewable Power to supply turbines for its 86MW Alena wind farm to be located in Chile.

As part of the order, Nordex will supply 18 of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines from Delta4000 series. The 4.5MW turbines will operate in 4.8MW mode.

Nordex has also signed a premium service contract for a period of 15 years, with an option to extend by further five years. Turbine installation is expected to begin in autumn of next year.

Nordex Group chief sales officer Patxi Landa said: “I am delighted that we are gaining a new customer in Mainstream Renewable Power, one of the leading project developers with a great deal of international experience. The trust placed in our company and technology is both a commitment and motivation.

“This order shows once again that our existing product range enables us to offer our customers technology for achieving optimum yields at all locations worldwide.”

The Alena wind farm could generate 270GWh of clean power annually

The Alena wind farm will be built in the region of Bío-Bío, where an annual average wind speeds of up to 6.8m/s is said to prevail at an average height of 145m. After the wind farm is completed in 2021, it is expected to generate more than 270GWh of clean energy annually.

Mainstream Renewable Power Latin America general manager Manuel Tagle said: “We are delighted to be partnering with the Nordex Group at the Alena wind farm which is part of our wholly-owned and fully-contracted 1.3 GW Andes Renovables wind and solar generation platform in Chile.

“When fully operational it will generate enough carbon-free electricity to supply more than one in every six Chilean homes and will play an important role in helping to reduce the cost of electricity generation in the country.”

Earlier this month, Nordex received an order to supply turbines for a 138MW wind farm in Mexico. As per the order the company will supply 40 AW132/3300 and two AW132/3000 turbines, coupled with two-year full service contract.

To be built in the state of Tamaulipas, the wind farm’s installation is expected to begin in the spring of next year.

The turbines will have a hub height of 120m and will be installed on concrete towers manufactured locally at its plant in Marín, located in the state of Nuevo León.