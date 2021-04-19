Pacific Drilling's high specification ultra-deepwater drillship fleet further enhances Noble's global position as an owner and operator of one of the most modern and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry

Noble Corporation completes combination with Pacific Drilling. (Credit: Zach9222 from Pixabay)

Noble Corporation (“Noble”) today announced the completion of its acquisition of Pacific Drilling Company LLC (“Pacific Drilling”), effective on April 15, 2021. Pacific Drilling’s high specification ultra-deepwater drillship fleet further enhances Noble’s global position as an owner and operator of one of the most modern and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry.

Robert Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am very pleased to have closed this transaction quickly and am delighted to welcome our new employees, customers, and shareholders into the Noble family. This is an important step for Noble as we continue to strengthen our fleet and focus on delivering safe and efficient services to our global customers.”

Source: Company Press Release