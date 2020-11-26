The service agreements cover several export cables connecting offshore wind parks to the onshore grid

NKT has 5-year service contracts from three grid operators. (Credit: NKT A/S)

NKT has secured long-term service contracts for offshore power cable systems that connect to the Belgian, UK and German power grids.

The Danish power cable company has signed the contracts with Elia Asset, 50Hertz Transmission and Nemo Link.

The three grid operators have each awarded a 5-year service contract to NKT for service works on their offshore assets.

Under the contracts, NKT will work with Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link to ensure minimum downtime if there are unpredicted damages to their assets.

The service agreements cover several export cables connecting offshore wind parks to the onshore grid.

In addition, they will cover the interconnector Nemo Link connecting Belgium and the UK.

NKT service & installation head and executive vice president Axel Barnekow-Widmark said: “As the world moves towards green energy, the uptime of power cable connections become increasingly important to ensure efficient usage of the renewable energy produces.

“With these agreements, we are well prepared to support Elia, 50Hertz and Nemo Link with a fast response in the event of power cable damage.

“With the contracts, we once again demonstrate our leading market position as cable service provider for own as well as third party cables.”

NKT will handle cable repair logistics for Nemo Link

For agreements with Elia and 50Hertz, NKT will be responsible for offshore repair preparedness, including inspection and maintenance of spare parts, and vessel support for fault localisation.

It will also be responsible for offshore cable handling, offshore cable jointing work as well as engineering.

NKT will conduct all cable repair logistics for the service agreements with Nemo Link, which is 140km-long high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector that became operational earlier this year.

In July, the company secured a contract of €235m from SSEN Transmission to deliver and install a high-voltage DC interconnector to the Shetland HVDC Link project.