NKT is now powering its power cable manufacturing with electricity from renewable energy. This is reducing its CO2-emissions from energy consumption with 66%. For NKT, the move to green electricity is a key step in supporting the global transition to renewables by reducing the carbon footprint of its power cable solutions.

NKT runs operations with renewable energy. (Credit: NKT A/S.)

Power cables are essential components for the interconnected power grid crucial to the success of the global transition to renewable energy and as a leading provider of power cable solutions, NKT continues to reduce the environmental impact of its portfolio and now runs all its power cable manufacturing on electricity generated from renewable energy sources. This reduces the company’s CO2-emissions from its energy consumption on factories and for the cable-laying vessel NKT Victoria with 66% compared to last year saving more than 48,000 tons of CO2 annually – equivalent of the annual electricity use of 8,148 homes.

– We are taking our responsibility seriously as a key contributor to the infrastructure needed for the green transformation. Running our manufacturing on green electricity is yet another milestone in our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint to ensure that the development of the global power grids is based on the technologies with the lowest environmental footprint possible, says Alexander Kara, President & CEO of NKT.

The change in energy supply has been made by entering agreements with local utilities to ensure that certificates are in place to verify that the power supply originates from renewable energy sources for the NKT manufacturing sites in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland and Czech Republic.

Growing focus on sustainable power cable solutions

NKT has a constant focus on reducing the environmental impact of its operations and solutions as a natural part of being at the centre of the transition to renewable energy.

– As a company committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and with a clear vision of contributing to the transition to a future powered by renewable energy, we are constantly reducing our own environmental impact. I am very pleased that we now cut our CO2-emissions substantially and we will continue to run our business in a sustainable and responsible manner, says Alexander Kara.

For NKT, the move to green electricity is part of a series of dedicated initiatives aiming for decarbonising its power cable solutions contributing to the global energy transformation. Other initiatives include recycling of materials such as XLPE and metals from the production of power cables and dedicated projects to increase the energy efficiency of its cable manufacturing. Furthermore, NKT owns and operates NKT Victoria, which is the most sustainable cable laying vessel in the offshore industry.

Source: Company Press Release