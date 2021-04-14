The solar project is expected to enter into commercial operations in 2023

NIPSCO, Capital Dynamics sign BTA for Elliot Solar project. (Credit: Jukka Niittymaa from Pixabay.)

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) and Capital Dynamics have reached a build transfer agreement (BTA) for the 200MW Elliot Solar project in Indiana, US.

The solar project is located in Gibson County, Indiana, and is expected to commence construction next year and commercial operations in 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, Capital Dynamics will construct the project, while NIPSCO would enter into a joint venture once the construction is completed.

Capital Dynamics clean energy infrastructure head John Breckenridge “Capital Dynamics is proud to further expand our presence in Indiana and contribute to the state’s on-going energy transition. We applaud NIPSCO for its commitment to providing customers with sustainable energy solutions.”

The Elliot Solar project adds to NIPSCO’s two operating wind farms and 11 other renewable energy projects. The renewable energy projects are part of NiSource’s customer-centric ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ initiative.

NIPSCO is a subsidiary of NiSource, a large-scale fully regulated utility company, serving approximately 3.7 million natural gas and electric customers.

The company is planning to become coal-free by 2028, by adding clean energy sources to its existing portfolio of natural gas and hydroelectric generation.

NIPSCO president Mike Hooper said: “We are proud to partner with Capital Dynamics on another solar energy project in our home state.

“The addition of Elliot Solar to NIPSCO’s portfolio is a major step in our transition to lower-cost, cleaner and reliable energy for our customers.”

In February, NIPSCO has announced the commissioning of two wind farms with a combined capacity of 502MW in Indiana.

The wind projects include the 102MW Rosewater wind farm and the 400MW Jordan Creek Wind Energy Centre. The facilities have the capacity to power more than 125,000 homes across Indiana.