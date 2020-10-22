The company plans to be coal-free by 2028 by adding cleaner energy sources to its existing portfolio

The solar projects are part of NIPSCO's long-term generation strategy. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource, has announced plans to build 900MW of solar projects in Indiana, US.

The company has finalised build transfer agreements with subsidiaries of NextEra Energy Resources for the projects.

Once complete, NIPSCO will enter into joint ventures to own, and operate and maintain certain facets of the solar assets.

The solar projects, which are part of NIPSCO’s long-term generation strategy, include Dunns Bridge I, Dunns Bridge II and Cavalry Solar Energy Centers.

NIPSCO president said: “The addition of these three solar projects and associated battery storage is an investment in the future of Indiana and the future of NIPSCO, as we deliver on our promise of bringing safe, reliable and affordable energy to our customers.

“Renewable technology continues to advance, and we are proud to be working with NextEra Energy Resources on the Dunns Bridge and Cavalry solar projects as we continue to implement our ‘Your Energy, Your Future’ plan.”

Details of the three solar projects

In its filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), NIPSCO will make a request for the addition of the three new projects to its supply portfolio.

Featuring an estimated 900,000 solar panels, Dunns Bridge Solar I will be located in Jasper County. It will a power generation capacity of 265MW, which will be sufficient to power 79,500 homes.

Dunns Bridge Solar I is expected to become operational in 2022.

With 435MW of solar paired with 75MW of battery storage, Dunns Bridge Solar II will be capable of producing enough energy to power 130,500 homes.

The project, which will also be located in Jasper County, will come online in 2023.

To be located in White County, Cavalry Solar project will have 200MW of solar with 60MW of battery storage.

Consisting of an estimated 650,000 solar panels, Cavalry Solar is expected to be operational in late 2023.

By adding a combination of cleaner energy sources to its existing portfolio, NIPSCO plans to be coal-free by 2028.