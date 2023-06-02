Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt

Nickel Creek Platinum announces updated mineral resource estimate at Nickel Shäw project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) (“Nickel Creek” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon, Canada. Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt. Contained Ni in measured and indicated mineral resource categories have increased 31% to 2.47 billion lbs. Grades are largely unchanged with the measured and indicated mineral resource grades at 0.26% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 g/t Pd, 0.22 g/t Pt and 0.04 g/t Au. A complete tabulation of tonnage and grade by category is listed in the table below along with metal prices, recovery information, net smelter return (“NSR”) cut-off grades and mining parameters.

Stuart Harshaw, President and CEO commented: “The updated mineral resource estimate for the Nickel Shäw Project represents an important milestone in the path towards developing a large, long-life operation and puts us in excellent position for the delivery of our pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) in Q3 2023.”

The 2023 mineral resource estimate includes the addition of tonnes in both the measured and indicated categories relative to the Company’s last mineral resource estimate. The results from the Company’s 2022 drilling campaign (comprising 8 holes totaling 1,710 m), along with updated metal pricing and revised pit constraints, supported the update to mineral resources at the Nickel Shäw Project. In addition, variability metallurgical testwork was completed on a series of core samples collected in 2022, allowing for a refinement of the recovery formula.

This Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. in accordance with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

Source: Company Press Release