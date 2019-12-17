This is the fourth loan programme signed between NIB and BSTDB

NIB and BSTDB have agreed a new loan programme of EUR 50 million to finance sustainable investments in the Black Sea region and south-eastern Europe.

NIB and the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) have agreed a new loan programme of EUR 50 million to finance sustainable investments in the Black Sea region and south-eastern Europe.

The funds of the 10-year loan facility will be used to finance environmental projects and investments that contribute to sustainable development and climate change mitigation, such as renewable energy and clean public transport projects, in the BSTDB’s region of operation.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the BSTDB, having collaborated on environmental finance and climate change mitigation since 2004. We value this cooperation, as it allows us to contribute to sustainable growth in the countries beyond our own member region”, says Henrik Normann, NIB President & CEO.

“We are pleased to join forces with the Nordic Investment Bank, one of our long-established Observers, to support environmentally sustainable investments in the Black Sea region. Protection of the environment and improvement of the quality of life are common priorities for our two banks”, said Dmitry Pankin, BSTDB President.

