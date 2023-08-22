The Canadian energy company also submitted the Final Provincial Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (ENV), which confirmed the completion of the conformity review of the revised EIS

Rook I project is located in Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

NexGen Energy has completed the Provincial Environmental Assessment (EA) technical review process for its Rook I uranium project, located in the Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan.

The Canadian energy company also submitted the Final Provincial Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (ENV) for the project.

NexGen said that the province confirmed the completion of the conformity review of the revised EIS, and the advancement of the Provincial EA to the public review stage.

NexGen CEO Leigh Curyer said: “The submission of the Final Provincial EIS to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment is a significant step in the regulatory advancement of the Rook I Project.

“It marks the completion of a robust and thorough Provincial technical review process, and incorporates the diverse perspectives of multiple Provincial agencies and stakeholders with deep experience in uranium mining.”

The next step under Saskatchewan’s provincial EA process involves a 30-day public review, which is planned to begin by 2 September 2023.

Upon completion of the planned public review period, ENV staff will compile the requisite EA materials and prepare a recommendation on the advancement of the project.

Simultaneously, NexGen is in the final stages of completing responses to the Federal technical and public review comments received on the Draft EIS through the Federal EA review process.

Curyer added: “We are incredibly proud of the contribution and partnership of all four local Indigenous communities in the local project area whom, through industry-leading Benefit Agreements, have all confirmed their formal and legal consent for the Company and Project throughout its entire lifespan.

“In parallel to today’s exciting milestone, we focus on the successful completion of the Federal EA and licensing process working diligently on delivering generational benefits to Saskatchewan and Canada to secure the clean energy transition for the globe.”

The Rook I project is a large-scale development-stage uranium project, located in the uranium-rich district of the southwestern area of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada

The uranium project includes an underground mine and surface facilities to support the mining and processing of uranium ore from the Arrow Deposit.

Arrow Deposit is among the world’s large resource projects that feature robust economic profiles and elite ESG commitments to the environment and community.