Nexans to provide cables for Hyundai’s petrochemical project in Europe. (Credit: SatyaPrem from Pixabay)

Nexans Korea has been awarded a contract from Hyundai Engineering & Construction(HEC) to supply cables of power, instrumentation and telecom for a new petrochemical complex in Poland from 2020 to 2021.

As the first project in Poland, HEC is constructing a new petrochemical complex for PDH Polska S.A, a leading company in chemical industry. With an estimated annual capacity of 437,000 tons of polyprodylene, this new complex will be put into operation in 2023.

Nexans will provide cables with innovative HYPRON design, which was developed and tested to provide an alternative to lead-sheath cables for onshore oil & gas installations, especially within refineries and petrochemical installations in moist areas where corrosive aromatic hydrocarbons are present. Nexans HYPRON cables contribute to a green environment by avoiding lead exposure and emissions thanks to three concentric, co-extruded sheaths which provide water tightness as well as resistance to inorganic and organic chemicals.

“We’re proud to support HEC’s first petrochemical project with our advanced products and solutions,’ said Young-Ro RYU, Sales Diector of Nexans Korea, “The agreement we signed with HEC demonstrates our competence in cable technologies and commitment to protect the planet and bring energy to life.”

S.Y. Park, Project Director from HEC said, we decided to work with Nexans not only because of their rich experiences in Oil and Gas applications worldwide, but also their ecofriendly clean cable technology. Together, we can power the world in a more sustainable way.

The cables will be produced in Nexans Korea plant and installed within 2022.

