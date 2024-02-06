The acquired portfolio includes renowned brands such as Tornado, Hurricane, Twister, Typhoon, Monsoon, Zephyr, Breeze, and Riptide

Newterra acquires Aeromix aeration and mixing portfolio from Fluence. (Credit: 5056468 from Pixabay)

Newterra Inc. reported it acquired the aeration and mixing assets from Aeromix Systems Inc., a division of Fluence Corporation Ltd. The Minneapolis area-based supplier, founded in 1987 specializes in the treatment of organic wastewater for both the industrial and municipal wastewater markets.

The acquired portfolio includes renowned brands such as Tornado, Hurricane, Twister, Typhoon, Monsoon, Zephyr, Breeze, and Riptide. This acquisition amplifies Newterra’s commitment to innovation and strengthens its ability to serve customers in the wastewater treatment sector.

“We are excited to integrate these assets into our portfolio as we continue to advance our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers. The Aeromix portfolio brings great customer relationships, intellectual property, talent, and technology that will enhance Newterra’s capabilities and offerings,” said Newterra’s CEO Kevin Cassidy.

Source: Company Press Release