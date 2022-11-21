Once the water treatment plant at the Canadian gold mine is fully operational, it is expected to supply up to 13 million cubic meters of treated clean water to certain watersheds

The new water treatment plant at the Porcupine mine in Ontario will start discharging in 2023. (Credit: SichiRi from Pixabay)

Newmont has announced an investment of C$160m ($119.2m) in a new water treatment plant at the Porcupine gold mine in Timmins in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The new water treatment facility is expected to have a low effluent discharge limit. It is said to benefit the entire ecosystem and the neighbouring watershed through the collection, treatment, and return of contaminated water.

Newmont said that the construction of the water treatment plant is expected to be wrapped up by the end of this year. The plant is scheduled to commence discharging in 2023.

Once the water treatment plant at the Porcupine mine is fully operational, it is expected to supply up to 13 million cubic meters of treated clean water to the Mattagami, Upper Kapuskasing, and Frederickhouse watersheds.

Newmont North America senior vice president Bernard Wessels said: “This landmark investment demonstrates the value that Newmont sees in the Northern Ontario mining jurisdiction and reinforces the commitment made by all at Porcupine to safe and responsible mining.”

The Porcupine mining district has produced over 67 million ounces of gold since 1910, stated Newmont.

Newmont said that the next phase of operations at the Porcupine mine will serve as an opportunity to support regreening the region.

Besides, the next phase of the mining operations is expected to considerably enhance site water management and support the local watersheds along with sustaining employment and economic benefits for Northern Ontario communities, local First Nations, as well as the government.

Ontario Minister of Mines and Timmins MPP George Pirie said: “Our government is a strong supporter of the mining industry and its workers because we appreciate its importance to communities across the north, including Timmins.

“This is another example of how mining companies operating in Ontario are leading the charge when it comes to sustainability. I want to congratulate Newmont for their strong commitment to the Porcupine operations.

“By building this treatment facility, Newmont is creating 100 contract jobs and improving the water quality and ecosystem of Porcupine.”