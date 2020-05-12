The first of two state-of-the-art Deck Carriers, MV BoldWind has been delivered to United Wind Logistics, the second vessel is to follow later within the year. MV BoldWind will start her maiden voyage towards Europe, where she will be employed in a long-term charter in the offshore Wind industry. On her maiden voyage, the vessel will carry windmill blades from China to Norway.

With a deadweight of 10.000 mtons, a deck length of 128 m and width of 28 m, the modern Deck Carrier offers great flexibility and attractive intake for any huge or heavy cargo. The modern vessel combines an optimized hull design and diesel electric propulsion to suit its dedicated service field. The electric package is supplied by ABB and powered by four MAN diesel generators driven by high quality MDO. Additionally, the MAN engines meet IMO Tier III emission regulations being equipped with a Selective Catalytic Reduction system.

“We are proud to affirm our company’s aspirations to take over as front-runners for an eco-friendly shipping industry. We are already looking forward to receiving the sister newbuilding MV BraveWind in four months from now.” says Mr. Puschmann, managing director of UWL.