To be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the procurement will be made via a diverse set of project proposals

New York State is targeting at least 9GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has launched the state’s third competitive offshore wind solicitation, targeting at least 2GW of new renewable power generation that can meet the electricity requirements of 1.5 million homes.

The procurement will be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The capacity is expected to be procured via a diverse set of project proposals while utilising both public and private capital to develop a strong supply chain, said the Governor’s office.

The procurement includes the first phase of the $500m investment announcement made by his office in January 2022 in offshore wind ports, manufacturing, and supply chain infrastructure.

New York’s third offshore wind solicitation is another step for the state towards reaching its goal of securing 70% of its electricity from renewable energy by the end of this decade and at least 9GW of offshore wind by 2035.

Governor Hochul said: “New York is proud to continue leading the way in offshore wind development while establishing a blueprint for building a locally-based green economy.

“Today we are putting words into action and making it clear that New York State is the national hub of the offshore wind industry. The clean energy transition is driving significant private investment and family-sustaining jobs in communities across the state, and we are setting ourselves up for success with a brighter and more sustainable future.”

Another notable provision within the solicitation is introducing a “meshed ready” offshore transmission configuration. This is expected to facilitate the transition of offshore wind projects to a future system that can expand over time and offer increased reliability and flexibility while helping New Yorkers to save nearly $55-$60m annually.

The third competitive offshore wind solicitation will also award evaluation points for projects that will repurpose existing downstate fossil-based power generation infrastructure and use energy storage to improve future system reliability and underpin more renewable energy on the grid.

New York State Senator Kevin Parker said: “Offshore wind development is vital to building a clean-energy economy and combating climate change. Today’s announcement is an exciting and critical step toward reducing our state’s reliance on fossil fuels and reaching the goals set forth in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Offshore wind development will continue to strengthen New York’s economy by bringing well-paying jobs to communities that need them most.”

Currently, New York State has five offshore wind projects in the development stage. The combined capacity of these projects is around 4.3GW.

The five projects are the 924MW Sunrise Wind offshore wind farm, the 816MW Empire Wind 1 project, the 1.26GW Empire Wind 2 project, and the 1.23GW Beacon Wind project.