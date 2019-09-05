The Wärtsilä 31DF multi-fuel engine offers unequalled open-cycle efficiency, fuel choice flexibility, and unparalleled dynamic operational features

Image: The Wärtsilä 31DF engine was officially launched on 3 September at the POWERGEN Asia 2019 conference in Malaysia. Photo: courtesy of Wärtsilä Corporation.

The technology group Wärtsilä introduces its latest engine and power plant solution to the power generation markets. The Wärtsilä 31DF multi-fuel engine offers unequalled open-cycle efficiency, fuel choice flexibility, and unparalleled dynamic operational features. It offers an excellent solution for markets where a gas supply is anticipated but not yet available, or where there are concerns regarding the availability or price of gaseous fuel.

The Wärtsilä 31DF engine is specifically designed for two-stage turbo charging and comes with world-class efficiency in open-cycle configuration. It delivers an output of 11 MW. The diesel version of the Wärtsilä 31 engine for ship propulsion has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine in the world. The high efficiency of the engine reduces fuel consumption and costs, while minimising carbon emission levels. The level of efficiency is retained even in partial load conditions, and the engine can resist output de-rating when operating in hot and humid conditions.

“This new engine is well proven already in marine applications, and is now a conversion-ready solution for the energy sector. The key word to describe its functions is flexibility, meaning not only fuel flexibility but also operational flexibility to enable a variety of operations, including load following, balancing and flexible baseload. In all cases, the level of efficiency is outstanding,” says Antti Kämi, Vice President, Engine Power Plants, Wärtsilä Energy Business.

Among the features of the Wärtsilä 31DF engine are its dynamic capabilities, fast loading and unloading, and its extremely fast start-up that facilitates the easy integration of renewable energy sources. These features allow an overall higher level of system efficiency. The fuel flexibility of the engine improves energy security and increases resilience against unpredictable interruptions to the fuel supply. Should a reliable supply of gas become available following installation of the Wärtsilä 31DF, the engine can be easily converted to pure-gas operation if required. Thanks to the modularity of the engine design, it can also be adapted to run on renewable fuels when they become available. The genset can be synchronised to the power grid within 30 seconds, and can reach full load within 120 seconds from the start-up command.

With its reduced environmental footprint and operational flexibility, the introduction of the Wärtsilä 31DF engine for energy markets marks a further step towards the realisation of Wärtsilä’s vision for a 100 percent renewable energy future. The company’s use of the latest digital technology is inherent to its engine development work, and the operation of the Wärtsilä 31DF engine can be adjusted online, which is fully in line with the company’s support for the online connectivity of its power plant solutions.

Wärtsilä’s lifecycle solutions for the energy industry provide guaranteed operational reliability and efficiency, and is backed by expert advice on optimising the operation and maintenance of power plants.

The Wärtsilä 31DF engine was officially launched on 3 September at the POWERGEN Asia 2019 conference and exhibition being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Source: Company Press Release