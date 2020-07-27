Allume Energy’s project involves the installation of 487kW of rooftop solar across 10 multi-unit properties

An innovative new technology created by Australian startup Allume Energy is set to revolutionise the way multi-tenanted buildings can access and benefit from rooftop solar.

On behalf of the Australian Government, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has today announced $220,000 in funding to Allume to deliver their rooftop solar pilot project with The Salvation Army and Green Peak Energy.

Allume Energy’s project involves the installation of 487kW of rooftop solar across 10 multi-unit properties that are either owned or tenanted by The Salvation Army and other non government organisations. This allows the property owners or tenants to save on their power bills and generate revenue by on-selling any excess solar power that they don’t use to other tenants.

The first site to be installed will be on The Salvation Army’s Glenorchy City Corps in Glenorchy, Tasmania.

Each system will utilise Allume Energy’s SolShare technology that allows the energy produced by a single solar system to be distributed behind-the-meter to separately metered units, like those in apartments, commercial buildings and retail strips.

Traditional rooftop solar setups do not have this capability and so can’t distribute the energy they produce to multiple, separately metered units.

The Salvation Army will enter into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with project financier Green Peak Energy, and become the solar energy retailer of the building, leveraging the SolShare technology’s ability to distribute and meter individual tenants in proportion with their own individual energy consumption. The unique ability to distribute solar power to other units in the building also allows The Salvation Army to generate additional revenue by on-selling excess solar energy. This on-sold solar energy will still be cheaper than grid supplied energy, ensuring everyone in the building benefits from cheaper, renewable power.

If the $1.04 million pilot project is successful, Allume Energy intends to roll out the project across the not-for-profit sector.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “Allume Energy’s project and SolShare technology could open up access to the benefits of rooftop solar no matter where or what type of housing people live in. With the help of Green Peak Energy, owners of buildings can now install solar at no upfront cost and on-sell to their tenants, creating a new market for rooftop solar.”

“ARENA is particularly excited that Allume Energy is trialling their technology with The Salvation Army, who will be able to free up more funds from energy costs to help those Australian’s most in need.”

Allume Energy CEO Cameron Knox said: “Allume Energy is immensely proud to be deploying our world-first technology on this project and demonstrating how solar electricity can be shared to multiple tenants in the same building. This is core to our mission of making solar accessible to all.”

The Salvation Army’s Divisional Commander, Tasmania, Captain Kim Haworth said: “The Salvation Army seeks to contribute to the building of healthy communities and this includes operating in environmentally positive ways. This partnership furthers this intent while also helping us to operate our buildings and deliver our services in ways that are more financially sustainable.”

Green Peak Energy’s Executive Director Camillo D’Alessandro explained: “Our mission is to provide capital-free solar energy that enables companies to focus on their core business while reducing energy costs and their carbon footprint. Working with Allume Energy on this project is an exciting opportunity to showcase how solar PPAs can benefit companies like The Salvation Army on many levels.”

Source: Company Press Release