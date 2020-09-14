The signing of the supply agreement follows the State Government's announcement to award the new Power Purchase Agreement for Esperance's power project to Contract Power Australia

Southern Ports Authority signs PPA with Horizon Power. (Credit: Horizon Power.)

Southern Ports Authority has signed an agreement with Horizon Power to purchase power for the Port of Esperance commencing March 2022.

The Port of Esperance is one of the largest power consumers in the Esperance region, consuming approximately 25 per cent of Horizon Power’s annual electricity output for the region.

The signing of the supply agreement follows the State Government’s announcement to award the new Power Purchase Agreement for Esperance’s power project to Contract Power Australia.

Esperance’s new power solution will include a state-of-the-art gas power station, and a centralised battery and renewables hub consisting of a solar farm and two wind turbines.

Construction of the $80 million project is scheduled to commence in October and it is estimated that over 50 jobs will be created during the 15-month construction phase.

As part of the project, Southern Ports Authority will lease a site in Shark Lake Industrial Estate to Horizon Power to accommodate the new renewables hub.

