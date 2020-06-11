An extension to the tender submission deadline for the Gabon 12th Offshore Licensing Round provides further opportunity to integrate new data into evaluations of open blocks

PGS and Gabon's DGH offer over 65 000 sq. km of 3D seismic and over 21 000 km of 2D seismic data for the Gabon 12th Licensing Round. (Credit: PGS)

A recent expansion of Gabon MegaSurvey coverage has significantly increased access to 3D seismic over the 35 open blocks on offer. The Direction Generale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and PGS now offer over 65 000 sq. km of 3D seismic and over 21 000 km of 2D seismic data.

The Gabon MegaSurvey is a cost-effective tool for regional evaluation and visualization of plays and migration pathways.

In addition to the seismic data, well data is now available for 167 wells within the MegaSurvey area, to support the evaluation of the blocks on offer. Value-added composite logs used in conjunction with the regional seismic dataset will help the assessment of prospectivity and play evaluation.

Source: Company Press Release