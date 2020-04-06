New Gold plans to use the local workforce during a progressive ramp-up of operations

New Gold restarts operations on Rainy River mine in Ontario. (Credit: Pixabay/ István Mihály)

Canadian intermediate gold mining company, New Gold has started a systematic ramp-up of operations at Rainy River mine in Ontario after a 14-day voluntary suspension to adhere to COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm said that the management of the mine will continue to work with surrounding Indigenous and local communities to implement and coordinate actions that will mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

New Gold has increased the precautionary measures related to COVID-19 throughout the operation and has planned to use the local workforce during a progressive ramp-up of operations.

New Gold said: “To ensure the safety of our workforce and our local communities, extra measures have been implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the Ontario Department of Public Health and will be overseen by our onsite Nurse Practitioner.

“Throughout this period, we remain in constant contact with the Northwestern Health Unit, a division of the Ontario Department of Public Health, to ensure our ongoing compliance with all provincial regulations and measures related to COVID-19.”

At the time of 14-day voluntary suspension a minimum crew was retained to monitor and maintain essential activities, safeguard there was no impact on the environment and fully implement sanitization practices throughout the mine site.

The team has also advanced preventative maintenance work at the mill facility, stockpiled ore for the ramp-up period, supplied NAG material for the tailings management area and monitored water levels, during this period.

The firm has executed action plans and preventative measures to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Recently, New Gold has agreed to sell a 46% free cash flow interest in the New Afton mine in Canada to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) for $300m.