The company aims to conduct mapping, geochemical assessment and surface geophysical surveys, as the depth and lateral extent of mineralisation in both projects has not been determined

Nevada Silver has agreed to acquire two high-grade silver mines in US. (Credit: tookapic from Pixabay)

Multi-commodity resource firm Nevada Silver has agreed to acquire two historic and high-grade silver mines in Nevada, US.

The new claim areas, including Belmont silver project and North Belmont silver project, are located 15km southwest of the firm-owned Corcoran silver-gold project and 80km north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada.

Nevada Silver has secured a total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims.

The company stated that accounts of mining activities in the main Belmont mines suggest the two principal shafts, including Highbridge (110m) and Belmont (180m), were linked on the 300ft level.

The 500ft level is said to contain a large tonnage of ore. Two main vein systems have been mined.

The eastern veins or Highbridge and Transylvania ledges have been hosted in slate and limestone and dip easterly at 40-50 degrees.

High-grade mineralisation has been witnessed beside hanging walls of massive quartz veins and generally conformable with strata of Ordovician shale, quartzite and limestone, said the company.

Nevada Silver CEO Gary Lewis said: “The addition of these projects cements NSC’s footprint in an historic silver mining camp which has been overlooked for more than 100 years.

“Considering the very high reported silver ore grades in relatively shallow mine workings we are surprised that exploration drilling for remnant silver has not been undertaken.”

North Belmont silver project consists of two separate clusters of historic silver workings situated in quartz vein systems hosted by Ordovician rocks.

The northernmost mined area includes five old shafts on a near vertical quartz-vein zone trending 030o within thin-bedded silicified limestone. Mine dumps comprise pyrite, galena, stibnite and tetrahedrite ore minerals.

Silver-based metal deposits are expected to extend along trend from the old workings and at depth beneath the mined lodes and other near-surface at the Belmont silver project.

Nevada Silver aims to conduct mapping, geochemical assessment and surface geophysical surveys, as the depth and lateral extent of mineralisation in both projects has not been determined. It will be followed by drill testing of priority targets.