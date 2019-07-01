Neste Engineering Solutions and ADNOC Gas Processing are collaborating to strengthen the Company’s already existing digitalization strategy foundation and drive forward its quest for Oil & Gas 4.0.

Image: ADNOC partners with Neste. Photo: Courtesy of J-P Kärnä/Wikipedia.org

The project’s goal is to ensure 100% HSE, enable enhanced and informed decision making, as well as to increase efficiency, integration and traceability.

ADNOC’s Gas Processing started this journey already in 2014 and has awarded phase 4 of the project to Neste Engineering Solutions. This project phase, which includes the digitalization of its Habshan 1 and 2 plants, is worth around 2 million Euros.

ADNOC Gas Processing’s Habshan & Bab complex is one of the biggest gas processing complexes in the world. A part of Neste’s project will be the conversion of the Habshan 1 plant into a SP3D model, using laser scanning technology. When it comes to the Habshan 2 plant, the project consists of the translation from PDS to SP3D. The project will take approximately two years and will employ around 10 people full time at Neste Engineering Solutions, Abu Dhabi Office.

“We are very honoured to receive this contract from ADNOC Gas Processing, which strengthens our ties with the prestigious ADNOC Group. As an In-Country Value Certified company, we are happy to serve ADNOC and other companies in the United Arab Emirates with our expertise”, says Patrick von Essen, Managing Director, Neste Engineering Solutions.

In January 2018 ADNOC introduced a new In-Country Value (ICV) Program to increase the Group’s contribution to the UAE economy and to strengthen its relationship with the UAE’s private sector.

All business partners working with ADNOC include an ICV assessment as a part of the tender evaluation and award process.

Neste Engineering Solutions Abu Dhabi office is proud to be an ICV certified partner, evaluated by ADNOC’s authorised independent third party. This demonstrates our Company’s strong commitment to contribute to the local economies we operate in.

Source: Company Press Release