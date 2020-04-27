The well was aimed to determine the presence of petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks

The wildcat well was terminated in the Åre Formation in the Lower Jurassic. (Credit: Pixabay/D Thory)

Neptune Energy Norge and its partners have concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6507/8-10 S in the production licence 889 in the Norwegian Sea.

Drilled about 10km east of the Heidrun field and 215km west of Brønnøysund, the well was aimed to prove the presence of petroleum in Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Tilje and Åre Formations).

The wildcat well has been drilled to a measured depth of 2,399m and a vertical depth of 2,311m, using West Phoenix drilling facility.

Following drilling, the well encountered the Tilje Formation with a thickness of about 150m. The sandstones totalled about 100m with good to very good reservoir quality.

Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said that the Åre Formation at the well encountered a thickness of about 195m, with sandstone layers totalling around 100m with good to very good reservoir quality.

Wildcat well 6507/8-10 S to be permanently plugged and abandoned

Since the petroleum traces were not proven, the Well 6507/8-10 S has been declared dry. The well, which was terminated in the Åre Formation in the Lower Jurassic, is planned to be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The production licence 889 is operated by Neptune Energy Norge with 50% stake while other partners include Wellesley Petroleum (20%), Equinor Energy (20%), and Sval Energi (10%).

The West Phoenix drilling facility is scheduled to drill production wells on the Fenja field in production licence 586 in the Norwegian Sea.

Recently, Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea have made two hydrocarbon discoveries in northwestern Germany following the drilling of the Adorf Z15 gas well and the Ringe 6 oil well.