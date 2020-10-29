The discovery is estimated to hold between 0.5 and 3.2m3 of recoverable oil equivalent

Neptune Energy made a minor oil discovery near Fenja field. (Credit: Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay)

Neptune Energy Norge has made a small oil discovery in production license 586 near the Fenja field about 120km north of Kristiansund in the Norwegian Sea.

As per estimates, the discovery hold between 0.5 and 3.2 million cubic meters (mcm) of recoverable oil equivalents, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said.

The firm drilling the wildcat well 6406/12-G-1 H, which is an extension of an observation well for the 6406/12-3 A (Bue) oil discovery that was proved in 2014 in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Rogn Formation).

Neptune Energy made a resource estimate of between 1 and 4 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent before drilling observation well 6406/12-G-1 H.

The primary exploration target of the well was to reduce uncertainty in the resource estimate while the secondary objective was to prove petroleum in Middle Jurassic reservoir rocks.

Neptune discovered oil column of 38m above the secondary exploration target

Although the well 6406/12-G-1 H did not encounter reservoir rocks, the firm identified a total oil column of 38m above the secondary exploration target in the lower part of the Intra-Melke Formation.

As a result of the drill results, Neptune Energy has reduced the preliminary calculation of the 6406/12-3 A (Bue) oil discovery to between 0.2 and 1.6 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent.

The well 6406/12-G-1 H was not formation-tested. However, extensive data acquisition was carried out. The firm used West Phoenix drilling facility to drill the Well 6406/12-G-1 H.

Drilled to measured and vertical depths of 4,235m and 3,695m respectively, the well 6406/12-G-1 H was terminated in the Melke Formation, and will now be temporarily plugged and abandoned.