The new production well is the company’s ninth production well on the Rӧmerberg field, and is expected to bring the well onstream in the fourth quarter this year

Germany – Römerberg. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

UK-based independent oil and gas company Neptune Energy has commenced drilling on a new production well at its Rӧmerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany.

The company is drilling the new production well using a rig operated by Drilltec, a US-based bore services provider in the oilfield tubular market.

Neptune intends to reach a final vertical depth of around 2,180m, by October this year.

The new production well is the company’s ninth production well on the Rӧmerberg field, and is expected to come on stream in the fourth quarter of this year, said the company.

Neptune Energy Germany managing director Andreas Scheck said: “Securing energy supplies is a top priority across Europe and particularly here in Germany.

“By unlocking additional supplies of much-needed domestic energy, Neptune is supporting the needs of industry and consumers in Germany.”

Discovered in 2003, the Rӧmerberg oil field started producing in 2007.

The field is jointly owned by Neptune Energy, which is also the operator with 50%, and Palatina GeoCon, which is the licence owner, with the other 50%.

Neptune expects an average of around 2,000boepd production from the field.

The company has filed an application to increase production from the field, which is currently limited to 500 tons of crude oil per day.

The application is in the final stages, and its approval will help advance its plans to drill additional production wells to further develop the reservoir, said Neptune.

Last month, Neptune commenced drilling on an exploration well in the Ofelia prospect, located in its operated PL929 Licence, Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The exploration well, dubbed 35/6-3 S, is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.