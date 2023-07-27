The Z18 well is estimated to increase the company’s production from the Adorf licence to approximately 8,200boepd

Neptune Energy increases production from the Adorf gas field in Germany through another gas well. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy has started production from the Adorf Z18 gas well from the onshore Adorf Carboniferous development in northwestern Germany.

The Z18 well located in the Carboniferous formation in the Georgsdorf municipality is estimated to boost the company’s production from the Adorf licence by nearly 1,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to approximately 8,200boepd.

It follows the Adorf Z17 well that was brought into production last month. Adorf Z17 grew the UK-based oil and gas firm’s production from the licence to nearly 6,300boepd.

Neptune Energy Germany managing director Andreas Scheck said: “The Adorf Carboniferous field development is one of Neptune’s most promising activities in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow the business here.”

Neptune Energy fully owns the Adorf Carboniferous gas field, which was discovered in 2020. The onshore gas field began production in the same year through the Adorf Z15 well.

In early 2022, Neptune Energy began production at a second well called Adorf Z16.

Earlier this year, the construction of a specialised processing plant at the site was completed for the treatment of gas.

Adorf Carboniferous is among the 16 gas and oil fields operated by Neptune Energy in Western Germany. Bramberge, Ringe, Adorf/Scheerhorn, and Adorf Carboniferous are considered by the company to be among the most productive assets.

Last month, Eni and Vår Energi agreed to acquire Neptune Energy from its current owners China Investment, funds advised by Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners, and certain management owners. The deal, which is expected to be wrapped up in Q1 2024, values Neptune Energy at $4.9bn.