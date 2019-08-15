The partnership will be supporting the drive from fossil fuel technologies to low carbon heating and cooling systems, particularly large heat pumps

Image: Natural Power forms partnership with FVB. Photo: Courtesy of etaphop photo/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

Natural Power and Swedish district energy consultant and design engineering expert, FVB, have formed a strategic partnership to further the advancement of district heating projects in the UK and Ireland.

The combined skills of the organisations provide a unique complete lifecycle service to developers, owners and operators of district energy systems (heating, cooling and power). The partnership will be supporting the drive from fossil fuel technologies to low carbon heating and cooling systems, particularly large heat pumps. The partnership brings together the skills needed to deliver the front-end feasibility analysis of projects, technical design, project management and operational governance functions at all stages of a district heating project, to provide an industry-leading service for developers and operators of heat networks.

Andy Yuill, Senior Renewable Heat Manager, Natural Power, said: “I am delighted to confirm our partnership with FVB. Its expertise in Scandinavian design of district energy systems complements our leading position in the UK as an independent and trusted advisor in managing the construction and operation of large-scale renewable energy projects. This partnership brings together the wealth of practical design experience of FVB and the deep project management experience of Natural Power to deliver a best in class service across feasibility, design, construction and operations.”

The partnership has already found immediate success with Stoke-on-Trent City Council contract to deliver the detailed mechanical and electrical design of the council’s district heating systems for the next three years. Natural Power and FVB will design and provide construction phase support services for the energy centre, district heating pipework and building connections, providing the necessary infrastructure for the council’s long-term zero-carbon network ambitions.

Furthermore, Natural Power and FVB are developing a number of exciting town and city level district energy opportunities and look forward to working with clients to deliver their ambitions for low carbon, high-efficiency district energy.

Peter Russett, General Manager, FVB said: “We look forward to building on our credentials in district energy in the UK with Natural Power. We share the same values and believe that the key to the successful delivery of projects is to design right first time and provide a consistently high quality of service. We will apply our international experience, founded on designing systems in mature markets such as Scandinavia for the past 50 years, to ensure UK schemes provide value and reliability during the long term.”

Source: Company Press Release