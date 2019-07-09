Mustang Extreme Environmental Services has acquired Aria Rose Oilfield Solutions, a provider of in situ and “on-the-fly” water treatment services for in-ground and above-ground water storage and treatment facilities.

Established in 2016, Aria Rose offers a range of water treatment services including subsurface aeration and chemical injection systems as well as “on-the-fly” mobile water treatment at wellsite or at water storage sites. These systems were designed specifically for oilfield produced and reuse applications and have been used extensively in multiple oilfield basins.

Mustang Extreme is an industry leader in environmental solutions, providing a variety of containment services including environmental liner systems and installations, above ground storage tanks, HDPE pipeline installation, composite mats, and secondary containment systems.

“We are excited to add Aria Rose to our portfolio of services and will be introducing their products and services throughout our nationwide client base,” commented Jay Minmier, CEO of Mustang Extreme.

“Joining Mustang Extreme brings best-in-class technology and processes to Aria Rose and allows us to capitalize on their broad geographic footprint and highly talented team,” said Chad Lavender, CEO and President of Aria Rose.

Source: Company Press Release