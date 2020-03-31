Kameron Collieries, owner and operator of the Donkin coal mine has decided to cease production operations due to adverse geologic conditions in the mine

The Donkin Coal Mine had commenced production in 2017. (Credit: Pixabay/Анатолий Стафичук)

Morien Resources Corp. (“Morien” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MOX), has announced that Kameron Collieries ULC (“Kameron”), owner and operator of the Donkin Coal Mine (“Donkin” or the “Mine”) in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, has decided to place the Donkin Mine on care and maintenance. Kameron has issued a public media statement which is provided below. Morien will provide more information as it becomes available.

Kameron Collieries Media Statement

Kameron Collieries ULC, owner and operator of the Donkin coal mine has decided to cease production operations due to adverse geologic conditions in the mine.

Following a roof fall in the “Tailgate” section of the mine on February 13th, Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour and Advanced Education (NSDLAE), suspended operations at Donkin pending an assessment of conditions and proposed remediation plans. No one was injured in the roof fall. The mine will not be sealed but maintained by a small staff to ventilate and keep the facility dewatered.

The company is disappointed these circumstances compelled them to make this decision and wishes to thank its dedicated workforce and the local community who supported this important investment in the region.

