Montauk Renewables announces planned entrance into South Carolina with new RNG project. (Credit: Frauke Feind from Pixabay)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) (the “Company”) announces its planned entrance into South Carolina with the development of a new landfill gas-to-RNG facility located in South Carolina (the “Project”).

The planned Project is expected to contribute approximately 900 MMBtu per day production capacity upon commissioning of the Project. The Project is expected to be completed mid-2024.

“Montauk is excited to announce its entrance into South Carolina and the development of our newest RNG site,” said Sean McClain, Montauk Renewables President and CEO. “This new project in South Carolina demonstrates the continued execution of Montauk’s diversified development growth strategy, as it continues to select and win projects in an increasingly dynamic industry.”

The Company expects to invest approximately $25 million in total Project costs over the next 18 months, beginning immediately.

Source: Company Press Release