Perth-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Mondium has secured a contract worth nearly $400m from Rio Tinto for the Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 (WTS2) mine.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the design and construction of the WTS2 mine, located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Mondium will perform all engineering and design, procurement and site construction works associated with the WTS2 development.

The contract work will also include the process plant, overland conveyor and non-process infrastructure.

Mondium managing director Andrew Carnie said : “Mondium has been working hard to execute projects successfully and prove our capability.

“We are thrilled to be making great strides in our growth strategy and to have secured this significant contract with Rio Tinto.”

The EPC contract work is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2020 and is anticipated to be competed in 2021.

Mondium said that it will work closely with Rio Tinto to offer local employment and business opportunities in the region.

Rio Tinto approved investment in WTS2 mine in November last year

In November last year, global mining group Rio Tinto had announced an investment of A$1bn ($749m) in the WTS2 mine, which is part of the company’s Greater Tom Price operations.

The investment is aimed at maintaining production at the company’s iron ore business in the Pilbara region.

Apart from involving the construction of a new crusher as well as a 13-kilometre conveyor, the investment is expected to facilitate mining of existing and new deposits.

Rio Tinto’s investment in the WTS2 mine is also expected to help sustain the current workforce at its Greater Tom Price production hub, which includes the Tom Price, Western Turner Syncline Phase 1 and Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 satellite hubs.

The WTS2 mine is located 35km north-west of the Tom Price mine.