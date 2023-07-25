Monadelphous Group is a leading Australian engineering group providing construction, maintenance and industrial services to the resources, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Monadelphous secured a major construction contract with Albemarle. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Engineering company Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX: MND) (“Monadelphous” or “the Company”) today announced it has secured a major construction contract with Albemarle valued at approximately

$200 million associated with the expansion of the Kemerton lithium hydroxide plant in the south west region of Western Australia.

The contract includes front-end pyromet structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation works associated with two new lithium processing trains (trains 3 and 4).

The award follows the successful delivery of construction packages on trains 1 and 2, and the recently awarded long-term maintenance and sustaining capital projects contracts at Albemarle’s Kemerton operations.

Work will commence onsite later this year and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2025.

Monadelphous Managing Director, Zoran Bebic, said this award, in addition to the award announced last week with Fortescue Metals Group for work at the Christmas Creek mine site, represent the first in a new wave of major construction projects to come to market.

“We are extremely pleased to have secured these key construction opportunities, and look forward to continuing to deliver high quality solutions for customers, as well as supporting local communities through the provision of employment and supply opportunities.”

Source: Company Press Release