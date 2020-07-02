MOGAS Industries provides application-specific products for critical applications in power, mining, oil & gas, refining, chemical / petrochemical and specialty industries

MOGAS Industries acquires Watson Valve Assets. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

MOGAS Industries, Inc. recently completed the acquisition of assets of Watson Valve, a Houston-based turn-key manufacturer of severe service valves, to include repairs and coating services. Watson has a global install base of over 3,400 valves, primarily in the mining industry, but also encompassing the oil & gas and chemical industries.

This strategic purchase expands MOGAS’ global mining reach on valve supply and valve repair services, as well as adjacent market opportunities especially pertaining to the autoclave market. It also provides an opportunity for MOGAS to build and strengthen its technology-driven vision for the niche pressure leach industry—both high-pressure acid leach, as well as pressure oxidation—by including long-standing mining customers to its portfolio, especially in the North American region.

MOGAS is committed to fully supporting and flawlessly servicing the additional customer base brought about by this purchase, using its extensive global network of in-house and Authorized Repair Centers.

Matt Mogas, MOGAS President and CEO, said: “This acquisition allows MOGAS to expand its product portfolio and get a step closer to achieve our vision as the dominant severe service technology company. We would like to offer our customers more options, and will continue to leverage our years of field experience to further enhance the Watson product line.”

Source: Company Press Release