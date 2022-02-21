The lithium project is said to be a strategic addition to MinRex’ Sisters project and Moolyella North lithium project

The acquisition will be made by Odette Five, which is to be purchased by MinRex. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Australian-based battery metals explorer MinRex Resources has announced the acquisition of the Garden Creek lithium project in Western Australia from True Fella.

The acquisition will be made by Odette Five, which is to be purchased by MinRex.

Situated around 19km north of the Marble Bar Township, the Garden Creek lithium project is said to be a strategic addition to MinRex’ Sisters project and Moolyella North lithium project that are near to the Archer lithium deposit owned by Global Lithium.

With no modern exploration for lithium, Garden Creek, Sisters and Moolyella North projects cover an area of 70km².

MinRex Resources non-executive director George Karageorge said: “The MinRex team is delighted to close out a strategic mineral rights deal for Lithium and battery metals over the Garden Well Project that is strategically placed to the Global Lithium Archer lithium-tantalum deposit.

“The deal now has MinRex sharing tenement boundaries in the East Pilbara World Class battery metal endowment and the rapidly increasing Lithium resource at Global Lithium’s Archer deposit (10.1MT @ Li2O).”

The project hosts the Garden Creek tin-tantalum alluvial prospect hosted within extensive pegmatites with no drilling.

The acquisition adds to MinRex’s current position of nearly 890km2 of granted exploration licences across 14 projects in the Pilbara region in Western Australia.

Karageorge added: “Global Lithium has commenced a 60,000-meter RC drilling program and will be drilling in close proximity to all of MinRex’s Sisters, Moolyella North and Garden Creek project boundaries”.

“Our team will be on the ground in the next 7-10 days our highly experienced geologists will be flying extensive reconnaissance surveys over the Marble Bar and Hillside projects.”

In November last year, MinRex announced the acquisition of four exploration licences and mineral rights in three exploration licences in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.