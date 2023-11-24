Located 50km southeast of Kambalda in the Goldfields region, the Western Australian lithium mine has an annual production capacity of approximately 150,000 tonnes of 5.5% spodumene concentrate

Bald Hill lithium mine in Western Australia acquired by MinRes. (Credit: Mineral Resources)

Australia-based diversified resources company Mineral Resources (MinRes) has acquired the Bald Hill lithium mine in Western Australia.

Following the completion of the acquisition, nearly 270 Bald Hill employees and contractors have transitioned to MinRes.

The Australian company, in addition to the newly acquired Bald Hill lithium mine, operates the Mt Marion lithium mine in the Goldfields and the Wodgina lithium mine in the Pilbara.

MinRes has an ownership stake of 50% each in the Mt Marion and Wodgina lithium mines.

Other owners of the Mt Marion and the Wodgina mines are Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium and chemicals producer Albemarle, respectively.

MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said: “I am delighted to add Bald Hill to our world-class lithium portfolio and to welcome Bald Hill employees to the MinRes team.

“Bald Hill is a quality asset close to our Mt Marion operation in the heart of the world’s most prospective lithium region.”

According to MinRes, it is the only company in the world to operate three hard rock lithium mines, each with their own spodumene concentrate facilities.

In August 2023, MinRes signed an agreement with Lithium Australia to form a joint venture (JV) and develop a pilot plant for lithium iron phosphate to be used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Under the agreement, MinRes was expected to fully fund the development and operation of a pilot plant and engineering study for a demonstration plant, which would cost up to A$4.5m.