Lyndon Project granted Ministerial approval. (Credit: Kefentse Molotsane on Unsplash)

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) (Odessa or the Company) is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement dated 24 April 2023, the final of the three tenements to be acquired from CRC Minerals Pty Ltd (E09/2605) combined called the Lyndon Project has now received Ministerial approval to transfer the tenement to Odessa and the tenement transfer has occurred.

The Company will now issue the final tranche of shares and options for the Lyndon Project to CRC Minerals Pty Ltd. being 10,400,000 shares in the Company and 3,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 4 cents, with an expiration date of 31/12/2026.

Source: Company Press Release