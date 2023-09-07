Apart from mining, the company has been serving the steel, construction, and tunnelling industries

Carroll Technologies to bring its mining safety equipment and solutions to Canada. (Credit: Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash)

Carroll Technologies Group, an American provider of mining safety equipment, has announced its expansion into Canada to bring its mining expertise in the US to Canadian mines.

In addition to mining, the company has been catering to the steel, construction, and tunnelling industries.

Carroll Technologies boasts of serving more than 800 mines and tunnelling projects in the US.

Now it is set to help Canadian mines by providing them with improved safety, air monitoring, communications, and tracking solutions.

Carroll Technologies said that its expansion into Canada is a testament to its track record of growth and delivering essential products and services of the highest standards to meet the mining industry’s demands.

Carroll Technologies CEO Tommy Bannister said: “Our more than 40 years’ experience has equipped us with insights and technical know-how that is second to none.

“We are excited to bring this wealth of knowledge to Canada, not just as a business expansion, but as an opportunity to provide outstanding products and services to the Canadian mining industry. Our commitment is to play a key role in making Canadian mines safer and more efficient.”

The company’s key offerings are innovations that prioritise safety, productivity, and efficiency in mining operations.

In the area of personal safety, the company provides technologies to avoid collisions and emergency devices for self-rescue.

Carroll Technologies’ advanced communication systems are designed to ensure seamless communication even for the demanding conditions of mining operations to achieve operational efficiency.

For electrical and lighting needs within mining operations, the company provides a range of products, from circuit breakers to cutting-edge lighting solutions, all engineered to boost productivity and safety in mines.

Carroll Technologies also offers rigging and lifting solutions through products like Samson Rope for facilitating secure operations in the challenging and often harsh conditions of mining sites.

Besides, the company has devices and systems for monitoring both the atmosphere and the ground.