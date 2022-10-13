The application will now be assessed by the Ghanaian Government as soon as practicably possible as part of the approval process ahead of the grant of the ML

Atlantic Lithium Submitted submission of the Mining Licence application for Ewoyaa Lithium Mine. (Credit: A. Krebs from Pixabay)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTC: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the funded Africanfocussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the submission of the Mining Licence (“ML”) application in respect to the extraction of minerals from the proposed Ewoyaa Lithium Mine (“Ewoyaa” or the “Mine”) to the Minerals Commission of Ghana (“MinCom”), in West Africa.

Commenting on the Company’s latest progress, Lennard Kolff, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Lithium, said: “We are pleased to have lodged our application for a Mining Licence at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, which has a compelling case for development at a time of unprecedented lithium demand.

“The application marks a significant milestone for the Company having completed extensive exploration and technical programmes, environmental and social studies, economic studies and the valuation of the Project.

“As evidenced by our work to date and highlighted by the recent Pre-Feasibility Study, we can demonstrate a fundamentally robust development case at Ewoyaa, which delivers extensive social and economic benefits to our local communities and the Republic of Ghana.

