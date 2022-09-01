Minaurum Gold is a Mexico-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade Alamos silver project in southern Sonora

Minaurum Acquires 100% Interest in Alamos Silver Project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Minaurum Gold Inc. (“Minaurum”) (TSXV:MGG) (OTCQX:MMRGF) is pleased to announce that it has fully satisfied all obligations of its option agreement and has vested 100% ownership in its flagship Alamos Silver project in Sonora, Mexico. The 37,928-hectare district encompasses the historical 200 Moz Alamos mining district and the 26 separate high-grade silver epithermal veins discovered and explored by Minaurum.

“Taking full ownership of the entire Alamos district is a major milestone for Minaurum,” stated Darrell Rader, Minaurum Gold President and CEO. “We would like to thank the property vendors for all of their efforts in advancing permitting and community relations efforts at Alamos. We look forward to their continued involvement as we explore and develop Alamos into a Tier 1 silver asset.”

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement (see Minaurum news release dated September 13, 2016), Minaurum has completed all work commitments and option payments. It made a final payment of CDN $300,000 cash and 443,628 shares.

Source: Company Press Release