Midsouth Aggregates, a Division of CRH, streamlines mining operations with Kespry, making it more accurate, cost-effective and productive

Image: Midsouth Aggregates selects Kespry drone-based aerial intelligence platform. Photo: courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

Kespry, the drone-based aerial intelligence solution provider, announced Midsouth Aggregates, part of North America’s largest aggregate materials producer CRH, is using the Kespry drone-based aerial intelligence platform for inventory management and mine planning.

With granite and limestone reserves located throughout Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, Midsouth Aggregates produces a variety of aggregate products destined for the concrete, asphalt, block, and precast industries, as well as base course material, fill products and general construction aggregates. The company also supplies concrete and asphalt sand, general construction sand and gravel. Some of its key clients include the Alabama Department of Transportation, Georgia Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Corps of Engineers, and the Federal Aviation Authority.

“Kespry’s drones and software really sped up inventory management,” said Jerry Adkins, Senior Production Manager, Midsouth Aggregates. “Kespry gave us a consistent measuring tool, whereas in the past we’d use other vendors who would do LIDAR and ground surveys. They would come on site, do the flights and it would usually take a couple of weeks to get the data. Then we’d have a different vendor come in later in the year using a different method for measuring. With Kespry, we brought it all in house and inventory management became something we could do monthly with more consistency and control. Now, we get real-time status of our sales yards and pits. We can calculate forecasted blast tonnages in Kespry and verify this with a flight of the muck pile once the shot is on the ground. This gives us an accurate read on our daily production. Kespry is the best innovation I’ve encountered in my 19-year career. It really makes our lives easier. I would recommend it to anyone. Everyone I’ve introduced it to has been blown away.”

Midsouth Aggregates also uses Kespry for comprehensive short-term and long-term mine planning, including granular analysis of pits across its operations.

“Kespry gives us the ability to look at our pits in 2D and 3D,” said Adkins. “The volumetric tools allow us to do short-term and long-term mine planning. As a mining engineer, I found that very useful. Kespry is very user-friendly so we’ve been able to train our plant managers to do the same type of planning. In the past, we’d have a mine planner doing that for us. So, that’s improved the overall outlook of how they manage their pits.”

“We’re incredibly pleased to see how Kespry has helped Midsouth Aggregates optimize its inventory management and mine planning processes,” said George Mathew, CEO, Kespry. “The Kespry aerial intelligence platform is purpose-built to seamlessly integrate with the complex workflows of companies like Midsouth Aggregates so they can rapidly benefit from real-time reporting and analytics. Accurately-calibrated production is critical to Midsouth Aggregates’ success and Kespry consistently ensures its output is on track, mirroring its customers’ requirements and expectations.”

Kespry Cloud, which enables companies to access inventory management and mine planning data 24×7 on any device, has also played a major role in creating internal visibility and transparency at Midsouth Aggregates.

“The Kespry Cloud has been awesome,” said Adkins. “I can look at all of our locations in one place and get fast access to all the data. It’s a really great communication tool as well. We use it in meetings with upstream management, contractors and our hourly employees to show them mine plans and real-time photos.”

Source: Company Press Release