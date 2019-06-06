In addition to the gas turbine, MHPS will supply a steam turbine and auxiliary equipment for the facility

Image: MHPS held a ceremony at Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture. Photo: Courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has supplied its M701F gas turbine for Muara Karang Power Plant in western Java, Indonesia, under the order placed by PLN, the government-owned electricity corporation.

The unit is designed to serve as the core of a 500MW natural gas fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system at the power plant.

Recently, MHPS has held a ceremony at its Takasago Works in Hyogo Prefecture, where the M701F unit was manufactured, to mark the shipment, in which, West Java Region construction executive vice president Henrison and MHPS senior vice president Takashi Tozawa were present.

The order for GTCC power generation system was jointly placed with Mitsubishi Corporation and Wijaya Karya (WIKA), an Indonesian civil construction firm, on a full-turnkey basis.

MHPS will support maintenance and management of the GTCC system

In addition to the gas turbine, MHPS will supply a steam turbine and auxiliary equipment for the facility. Mitsubishi Electric will manufacture the generator for the power generation system, while WIKA will be responsible for civil construction and installation work.

MHPS has signed a Long-Term Service agreement (LTSA) to support the maintenance and management of the system through remote monitoring and appoint a full-time engineer at the site once operations started.

The Muara Karang project is part of a plan implemented by the Indonesian Government to boost the power capability to 35GW in order to satisfy the country’s rapidly increasing power demand in tandem with economic growth.

MHPS, in a statement, said: “The Muara Karang project is one of several plans to increase the capacity of large-scale thermal power plants mainly in the West Java area centering on the Jakarta metropolitan area.”

Following the commencement of its first shipment of a steam turbine in 1971, the company claims to have the top market share in large-scale gas turbines, having delivered generating equipment with a cumulative output capacity of 12GW.