MHPS to supply turbines for power plant in UAE. (Credit: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has secured a contract in United Arab Emirates to supply three of its M701 JAC gas turbine generators to be used at Fujairah F3, a 2.4GW combined cycle (GTCC) plant to be built in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Fujairah Power Company F3 is the special purpose company that will operate the plant and will supply the electricity generated from the plant to Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) for 25 years, to power at least 380,000 UAE households.

The order has been placed by project owners Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), Mubadala Investment Company and Marubeni.

While TAQA and Mubadala hold 60% stake in the project, Marubeni holds the remaining 40% of the stake. MHPS has agreed to supply three JAC gas turbines and the related auxiliary equipment through Samsung C&T, the lead contractor for the project.

MHPS will also provide long-term services for the plant

The Japanese company has also agreed to provide long-term services for the plant. Commercial operations of the Fujairah F3 plant are expected to begin in 2023.

Being built in a coastal area of Fujairah (Qidfa) the plant will be located 300km northeast of Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE.

EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali said: “This extremely efficient plant will support EWEC’s sustainability and energy efficiency, and is a major project that will enable a reduction in CO2 emissions.

“I am extremely pleased that through cooperation with strong partner companies, we will be able to efficiently and significantly improve water and electricity production.”

MHPS MENA (Middle East & North Africa) president Khalid Salem said: “The UAE government is promoting the introduction of clean energy, and we are pleased that supplying MHPS’s most advanced gas turbines will contribute to sustainable economic growth in the UAE.”

Last year, the Japanese company, in a consortium with Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from the Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority (SEWA), to supply two of its M701F gas turbines to increase the capacity of the Al Layyah power plant to 1.02GW, in Emirate of Sharjah.