MHIEC will refurbish superannuated main equipment that include the refuse feeder and incinerator furnace at the plant

Minato Waste-to-Energy Plant in Tokyo. (Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Environmental & Chemical Engineering (MHIEC) has secured an order to refurbish Minato waste-to-energy (WtE) plant in Tokyo.

Clean Authority of TOKYO, which is established to handle waste treatment for Tokyo’s 23 wards, has awarded the contract.

The facility, which was designed and built by MHIEC’s parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has a total waste treatment capacity of 900 tonnes per day (tpd).

Under the JPY7.6bn ($72.2m) worth contract, MHIEC will be responsible for the refurbishment and upgrade of stoker type incinerators as well as the related equipment.

The scope of work includes refurbishment of superannuated main equipment, that include the refuse feeder and incinerator furnace as well as the equipment for ash treatment, bag filter, scrubber, boilers, power generators, and steam condensers, and electric instrumentation and water supply systems.

The renovation of Minato plant is expected to reduce about 4% of CO2 emissions

MHIEC said: “The adoption of nickel base alloy cladding technology to counter boiler tube thinning, upgrading of main equipment for steam turbines and power generators, and improved combustion with control technologies utilizing infrared (IR) sensors, will allow for long-term stable incineration and operation.

“Renovation of WtE plants is increasing as operators aim to extend the service life of facilities and reduce their environmental impact.”

The renovation work on the WtE facility is to extend the working life and enhance its energy efficiency.

Began operations January 1999, the facility consists of three stoker type incinerators and related equipment, each with capacity of 300tpd, and has an electricity generating capacity of 22MW.

Scheduled to be completed in January 2023, the refurbishment project is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 4% per year.

Recently, MHIEC received an order to refurbish core equipment of the Kushiro Wide-Area Federation WtE plant in Kushiro, Hokkaido to extend the working life and enhance its energy efficiency.