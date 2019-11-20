The company will supply three V164-10.0MW turbines that will sit atop the semi-submersible WindFloat platform from Principle Power

Image: MHI Vestas to supply wind turbines to 30MW EFGL offshore floating wind project in France. Photo: courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

MHI Vestas has been selected as preferred supplier of wind turbines to the 30MW Eoliennes Flottantes du golfe du Lion (EFGL), floating wind project in France.

Upon receiving a firm order, the company will supply three V164-10.0MW turbines that will sit atop the semi-submersible WindFloat platform from Principle Power.

To be located 16 km off the coast of Leucate and Le Barcares, France, the EFGL project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2022.

The Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion wind project is developed by a consortium including a French electric utility company, Engie and the Madrid-headquartered renewable energy company, EDP Renewables.

Port La Nouvelle will be used as assembly harbour for the project

MHI Vestas floating head Albert Winnemuller said: “MHI Vestas is proud to be selected as preferred wind turbine supplier for our second floating project in France.

“We continue to refine our technology and experience in the floating sector and are exceptionally pleased to be installing the world’s first 10 MW turbine for EFGL.”

The companies planned to use Port La Nouvelle in Southern France as the assembly harbour before the turbines are towed to the project site.

Further, the project is a continuation of the partnership between EDP Renewables, Engie and MHI Vestas following the 25MW WindFloat Atlantic project, which is currently being installed in Portugal.

According to the company, the floating pilot project will be marked as the first offshore wind park to feature MHI Vestas’ 10 MW turbines.

MHI Vestas state: “Once installed, EFGL will feature the world’s most powerful wind turbines in commercial operation, a landmark achievement for the burgeoning floating offshore wind market.”

Following WindFloat 1, Windfloat Atlantic, Kincardine, and Groix & Belle Ile, EFGL marks the fifth floating offshore wind project in line for MHI Vestas.

In October, MHI Vestas was chosen as the preferred turbine supplier for the Seagreen offshore wind project being built in Scottish part of the North Sea. The contract will see MHI Vestas supplying 114 wind turbines for the project.