The Metso Vertimill VTM-4500 stirred mill is said to be the largest of its kind to be installed in Indonesia

The order has been booked in Metso’s orders received in Q1, 2020. (Credit: Pixabay/Steve Bidmead)

The Indonesian gold and silver producer PT Agincourt Resources (PTAR) has chosen Metso’s energy efficient grinding technology to be used at the company’s Martabe gold mine in Sumatra. The Metso Vertimill VTM-4500 stirred mill is the largest of its kind to be installed in Indonesia. The order has been booked in Metso’s orders received in Q1, 2020, and is expected to be commissioned by July 2021.

“PTAR worked with Orway Minerals on the circuit concept and with Ausenco on the process flowsheet design, and Metso won the competitive tender process for the additional milling capacity deemed a requirement from the process modelling. Engagement with Metso in Indonesia supporting this work and their ability locally was also important when selecting the appropriate vendor” says Darryn McClelland, Operations Director at PT Agincourt Resources.

Metso Vertimill provides the lowest total cost of ownership compared to other grinding mills in many applications thanks to its high energy efficiency, reduced media consumption, low installation cost as well as minimal liner wear and maintenance. It is capable of handling feed sizes up to 6mm and grinding to products less than 20 microns and it is available in standard mill sizes ranging from 15HP (11kW) to 4500HP (3352 kW).

“We are proud to have PT Agincourt Resources as our customer. The Martabe gold mine has utilised Metso crushers and additional equipment in their production process, and the Vertimill is an excellent choice for further increasing their comminution circuit’s output,” says Ben Weetman, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Metso.

PT Agincourt Resources (PTAR) is an Indonesian based mining company engaged in exploration, mining and mineral processing of gold and silver. Its sole operating site is the Martabe gold mine in Sumatra.

Source: Company Press Release