The two solutions are designed to provide significant resource and time savings for the mines

Foresight MP Station With Scalping screen. (Credit: Metso Corporation)

Metso is introducing two new game-changing solutions for the crushing and screening plants in mining: the flexible FIT stations and the smart Foresight stations. The two unique, cost efficient and productive solutions will provide significant resource and time savings for the mines.

“We have the experience in delivering crushing and screening plants with over one hundred installations globally. We also understand the needs of customers today in the evolving industry. That is why we are using our legacy and expertise to introduce these modularized crushing stations that focus on CAPEX reduction and shorter lead times,” says Guillaume Lambert, Vice President, Crushing Systems at Metso.

Unique benefits

The new stations offer a wide range of flexible solutions with ease of maintenance and time savings for any operation. The flexible FIT stations and smart Foresight stations provide unique benefits that set them apart.

The FIT stations are designed with the focus on speed and flexibility. There are two stations to select from: Recrushing station and Jaw station. The steel structures are supplied in modules that fit easily into containers for transportation. This also reduces on-site welding usually required and allows for quicker startup. Container delivery reduces delivery time by up to 25% compared to similar crushing and screening plants. Erection is also reduced by up to 15%.

The Foresight stations are equipped with smart automation technology including Metso Metrics, VisioRock, level sensors and crusher variable-frequency drive (VFD). These features enable optimized crusher speeds, preventative maintenance and optimizing of production levels up to 6,000 tons per hour. The MP cone crusher station features a scalping MF screen and an MP Series cone crusher.

Both stations come with proven Metso equipment and technology to deliver maximum productivity for even the most demanding mining applications.

Source: Company Press Release