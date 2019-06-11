Meritage Midstream Services II subsidiary, Thunder Creek NGL Pipeline (Thunder Creek) will launch a binding open season to secure volume dedications to support the proposed construction and development on its existing natural gas liquids pipeline.

Photo: Meritage Midstream launches binding open season for new movement on Thunder Creek Natural Gas Liquids Pipeline System. Courtesy of David Mark/Pixabay

This pipeline will facilitate transportation of natural gas liquids from two processing plants located in Campbell and Converse counties in Wyoming to an interconnection point with ONEOK Hydrocarbon, L.P.’s (“ONEOK”) ONEOK Bakken Pipeline (“ONEOK Bakken Pipeline”) in Converse County, Wyoming. The binding open season commenced today, June 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time and is scheduled to conclude at 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time on July 10, 2019.

The open season seeks to obtain volume dedications from shippers to the following proposed new movements:

Originating from Thunder Creek Gas Services, (“TCGS”) 50 Buttes Process Plant in Campbell County, Wyoming (“50 Buttes Plant”) with a destination at an interconnection with ONEOK Bakken Pipeline in Converse County, Wyoming; and

Originating from TCGS’s Steamboat I Natural Gas Plant (“Steamboat I Plant”) located in Converse County, Wyoming with a destination at an interconnection with ONEOK Bakken Pipeline in Converse County, Wyoming.

The proposed new origin and destination points will allow potential shippers to move product from TCGS plants in the Powder River Basin (“PRB”) to a newly established interconnect with ONEOK Bakken Pipeline (“ONEOK”) at Well Draw in Converse County, Wyoming, providing potential shippers the ability to access ONEOK’s Niobrara Lateral, which will ultimately access newly created capacity on ONEOK’s Elk Creek expansion. Subject to shipper demand, required new infrastructure to enable the proposed new movements is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2019.

