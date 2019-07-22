Medallion Pipeline announced a binding open season to solicit binding, long-term commitments for firm transportation utilizing capacity that Medallion has leased on the crude oil pipeline owned by EPIC Crude Pipeline.

Image: The existing Medallion pipeline is a network of approximately 800 miles of 6-inch and larger crude oil pipeline in the Midland Basin. Photo: Courtesy of LoggaWiggler from Pixabay.

The EPIC Pipeline, which is currently being constructed, will provide potential shippers with access to multiple destination points including refinery and crude oil export markets through the Port of Corpus Christi. Prospective shippers will have the opportunity to participate in the open season to acquire firm transportation capacity by making a minimum volume commitment of 10,000 barrels per day to Medallion pursuant to a volume commitment transportation agreement (Transportation Services Agreement).

The existing Medallion pipeline is a network of approximately 800 miles of 6-inch and larger crude oil pipeline in the Midland Basin. The Medallion system consists of eight pipeline segments providing diversified market access to seven downstream pipelines, which interconnect with the Medallion system at three major market hubs at the Crane Hub, Midland Hub, Colorado City Hub as well as the Alon USA Big Spring refinery. At the Crane Hub, the Medallion Pipeline will interconnect with the EPIC Pipeline. Service utilizing the leased capacity is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2020.

The open season begins today, July 19, 2019 and ends Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time. All bids must be submitted during the open season. Bona fide prospective shippers may obtain copies of the Transportation Services Agreement, as well as the proposed Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Texas Railroad Commission Tariff by contacting the representative listed below. Prospective shippers must execute a confidentiality agreement prior to delivery of these documents.

