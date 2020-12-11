The company will work in close partnership with Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood on the Pre-FEED extension

Trion field was discovered in 2012. (Credit: QR9iudjz0 from FreeImages)

McDermott International has secured a contract to execute the preliminary Front-End Engineering Design (pre-FEED) extension phase for a floating production unit (FPU) at the Trion field in the Gulf of Mexico.

The contract has been awarded by BHP Petróleo Operaciones de México (BHP).

The FPU is expected to be installed in a water depth of approximately 8,200 feet (2,500 meters) at the Trion field in Mexico.

Located nearly 180km from the Mexican coastline, the Trion field was discovered in 2012 and is estimated to contain 222 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe).

McDermott said that the pre-FEED extension is expected to enhance value for the project by focusing on the optimisation of the design and execution strategy.

For the Pre-FEED extension, the company will work in close partnership with Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood.

It will lead a single, integrated team to perform project management, execution planning and estimation services, with Houston Offshore Engineering and Wood focusing on engineering optimisations.

McDermott’s fabrication yards in Batam, Indonesia, and Altamira, Mexico will deliver technical support for fabrication and integration planning.

McDermott’s North, Central and South America region senior vice president Mark Coscio said: “We look forward to building on our strong relationship with BHP and Pemex with this latest contract award for the next phase in the Trion Project for the Semi-Submersible FPU.

“We will work with the project to further develop the execution plan for Trion in order to optimize the design and pre-FEED scope for them.”

In March 2020, McDermott was awarded the contract for pre-FEED services for the Trion FPU.

Under the contract, the company is responsible for engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing and preliminary analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers and mooring.

Currently, the company is delivering the subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF), transportation and installation (T&I) and pre-commissioning of one jacket and topsides for the BHP Ruby Project located offshore Trinidad and Tobago.