The Ruya development project aims to increase production of the Al-Shaheen field by roughly 100,000bpd. (Credit: North Oil Company)

McDermott has bagged two contracts from North Oil Company (NOC) pertaining to the Ruya development project, which entails the expansion of the Al-Shaheen field offshore Qatar.

The engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contracts are for packages 11 and 13 of the project.

McDermott won the Package 11 contract in consortium with Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW). The contract is worth approximately $2.1bn and calls for the engineering, procurement, construction of nine satellite wellhead platforms and jackets over two offshore campaigns.

The other contract for the Ruya development project, which is Package 13, has been won by McDermott in partnership with Hyundai Heavy Industry (HHI).

Worth nearly $1.9bn, the EPCIC contract is for one 25,000 metric ton central processing platform, flare platform, and bridges.

McDermott offshore Middle East senior vice president Mike Sutherland said: “These awards build on our successful execution of the front-end engineering design (FEED) project—one of the largest FEEDs in McDermott’s 100-year history—completed in just over 12 months.

“We will continue to earn the confidence of QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies by delivering strategically significant energy infrastructure projects in the Middle East.”

North Oil Company is a 70:30 joint venture between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies, which took over the operation of the Al-Shaheen field in 2017.

The Ruya development project or Project Ru’ya is aimed at boosting production of the Al-Shaheen field by approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

Al-Shaheen, which is the largest oil field in Qatar, is located 80km north-east of Ras Laffan. It has been producing since 1994.

The offshore Qatari field’s latest expansion involves drilling over 200 wells and establishing a new centralised processing complex, in addition to constructing nine remote wellhead platforms and their associated pipelines.

McDermott Qatar country manager and operations vice president Neil Gunnion said: “We have been on this journey with NOC since our Doha operating center started the pre-FEED in 2021.

“This team of experts will now lead the execution of EPCIC work, leveraging their robust experience and in-depth knowledge of Qatar’s offshore sector for the successful expansion of the Al-Shaheen field.”